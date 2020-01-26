Celebrities
Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, the former American professional basketball player, has been killed in a helicopter crash.
TMZ reports that he died along with three other people in the area of Calabasas in California. The local sheriff's office says that in fact five people have been killed.
