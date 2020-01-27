Fiumicino Airport (Italy), 27/01/2020.- Chinese passengers wear face masks as they depart from Leonardo Da Vinci airport, at Fiumicino, Italy, 27 January 2020. The controls have been strengthened and the medical staffs at the Fiumicino and Malpensa airports have been increased. The decision was made on Sunday by the task force set up by the Italian Ministry of Health to address the situation related to the coronavirus 2019 nCoV that appeared in China. 27-01-2020 Telenews

Shares:

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said today.

"We're working ... with our consulate in Beijing, and officials in China and the European Union to repatriate around 20 Spaniards in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus. We will continue to update on any advances," she wrote on Twitter.