Health
Spain to repatriate Spanish nationals from the "epicentre of coronavirus"
The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said today.
"We're working ... with our consulate in Beijing, and officials in China and the European Union to repatriate around 20 Spaniards in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus. We will continue to update on any advances," she wrote on Twitter.
