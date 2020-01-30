Health
Coronavirus Prompts Flight Suspensions
Iberia has suspended all flights to Shanghai temporarily after the World Health Organisation categorised the outbreak of coronavirus in China as “very high risk’.
The suspension takes effect from today, which is when the next flight was scheduled to leave and will last until the end of February at least.
Customers who have already bought tickets to fly to Chine will have the choice of a refund or change of date. The airline is also trying to contact customers from China who are scheduled to return home.
Iberia says the suspension has been put in place to protect customers and employees and that it will be extended if necessary.
British British Airways has also announced the immediate suspension of all flights to China because of the coronavirus.
