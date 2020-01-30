Health
Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
Some 6,000 people are being kept on board an Italian cruise ship as tests are carried out on two Chinese passengers suspected of having caught coronavirus, a spokesman for the Costa Crociere cruise company said today.
The couple arrived in Italy on Jan. 25 and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, in the port of Savona that same day. They subsequently came down with a fever and are suffering breathing difficulties.
The liner has visited Marseilles in France, and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking today at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.
No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the potentially deadly coronavirus, the company spokesman said.
He said it might take "a few hours" before the situation becomes clearer.
Today countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 170 people.
Stan. / Hace about 3 hours
Of the Chinese couple on board. It is the Lady who is showing symptoms of the Coronovirus. She has been put into Isolation. It does raise the concern that both ships and Aircraft could now bring the infection to Mallorca.