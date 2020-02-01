Virgen de Guadalupe Hospital in La Gomera. 31-01-2020 Violeta Mesa

Analysis carried out by the Centre for Microbiology at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Spain.

The patient is a German tourist who’s been admitted to an isolation ward at Virgen de Guadalupe Hospital in La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

Four other German tourists who came in contact with the infected patient were tracked down on Wednesday and are now also under observation in the isolation ward.

A Ministerial meeting to evaluate and monitor the coronavirus is scheduled to take place on Saturday and will be chaired by the Minister, Salvador Illa.

More information about this case will be made available after the meeting.