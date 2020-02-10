The Oscars were held in Los Angeles yesterday. 09-02-2020 Reuters

There was no presenter at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night but the great and the good from the world of glitz and glamour were in for a few surprises.

The South Korean film, 'Parasites' made history, scooping Best Film and Best International Film for the first time in the history of the Academy Awards.

"I am speechless,” said ‘Parasites’ Producer, Sin-ae Kwak, “we never imagined that this would happen. We are very happy. I feel that a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," he added.

The film also won Best Original screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho who said he learned all about film from Martin Scorsese.

“When I was at school I studied Scorsese's films, but I did not expect that one day I would be nominated alongside him, much less that I would win,” he said and the entire audience spontaneously stood up to applaud Martin Scorcese, who’s directed many epic films, including ‘Taxi Driver.’

Renée Zellweger was crowned Best Leading Actress for her role as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’ and Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor for his impressive work in ‘Joker’.

Laura Dern got a standing ovation when she went on stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Marriage Story' and Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

"This is incredible, really incredible," said Pitt, who was greeted with a storm of applause. “Quentin Jerome Tarantino, you are original and unique and the film industry would be a much more arid place without you,” said before dedicating his Oscar to his children saying “I adore you.”

Other winning films that are currently showing in English at the cinema in Majorca are: 1917 for cinematography, sound mixing and visual effects; Little Women for costume design; Bombshell for makeup and hairstyling and JoJo Rabbit for writing (adapted screenplay).

For a list of all the Oscar winners log on to www.oscars.org.

