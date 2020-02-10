Domingo Zapata's show in New York on Saturday. 08-02-2020 Efe

On Saturday night, Majorcan artist Domingo Zapata launched his "collection" by bringing together fashion, painting and music in a show in New York which was a tribute to the American dream. There were also messages for the designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, the invited guest of honour.

The show was at the oldest synagogue in New York, the property of sculptor Ángel Orensanz, and it represented a return to New York for Zapata, who last summer painted the largest mural ever seen in the city: it was in Times Square.

The audience had filled the ground floor and interior terrace of the picturesque synagogue for Zapata's entrance masked as a unicorn. Singer Thomas Handle picked up the unicorn theme. Dressed in jacket and dress with brushstrokes of various colours and styles, he supplied the rhythm for the parade with models who represented diversity; one of them was a young woman with Down syndrome.

Zapata painted hearts, stars and other shapes onto the models and wrote out messages in black - American dream, Life is a dream, Kiss me, Love is all there is. He also painted messages onto certain models and included his tribute to Agatha Ruiz de la Prada - I love Agatha.