Royal Family
Trump to host Spain's King Felipe for state visit April 21
President Donald Trump will host Spain's King Felipe on April 21 for a state visit, the White House said in an announcement yesterday.
According to the announcement the visit "will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s global challenges."
