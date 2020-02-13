Rafael Nadal relaxing in Majorca 13-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter(R.D.)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has invited Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal to attend a White House State Dinner in honour of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on April 21.

According to the digital edition of ABC newspaper, it’s quite unusual for Sports Personalities to be invited to these dinners, but President Trump has clearly taken a shine to the Majorcan Tennis Champion.

"Nadal is a great treasure to Spain, I love Rafa,” he gushed at his first meeting with the Spanish President Mariano Rajoy in September 2017, adding, “we are talking about a boy who always wants to win, always, always a winner.”

This will be King Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz’s second visit to the United States, they made an official visit in June 2018, but this is their first State visit.

President Trump’s invitation could well be declined because Rafa’s calendar is already overflowing with previous engagements, training and tennis tournaments.

The final of the Monte Carlo Masters is scheduled to take place on April 21 and two days later Rafa plans to take part in the Count of Godó, two tournaments that he’s won eleven times and which are crucial on his way to the Roland Garros Tournament.