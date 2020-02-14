The WhatsApp scam message. 14-02-2020 Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil have issued a warning about a WhatsApp scam that has been doing the rounds for several months and is now evident throughout Spain. It consists of being sent a message from a contact which says: "Hi, I am sorry I sent you a 6 digit code by sms by mistake can you pass it to me please it's urgent." In Spanish it is: "Hola, lo siento, te envíe un código de 6 dígitos por SMS por error, puedes pasar a mí por favor? es urgente."

This is a scam designed to introduce a verification code to be used to instal malware. The Guardia Civil say that you should not reply to it, as it is the message for this code. If it is provided to a third party, users will lose control of their accounts.