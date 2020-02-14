Police
Guardia Civil WhatsApp warning
The Guardia Civil have issued a warning about a WhatsApp scam that has been doing the rounds for several months and is now evident throughout Spain. It consists of being sent a message from a contact which says: "Hi, I am sorry I sent you a 6 digit code by sms by mistake can you pass it to me please it's urgent." In Spanish it is: "Hola, lo siento, te envíe un código de 6 dígitos por SMS por error, puedes pasar a mí por favor? es urgente."
This is a scam designed to introduce a verification code to be used to instal malware. The Guardia Civil say that you should not reply to it, as it is the message for this code. If it is provided to a third party, users will lose control of their accounts.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.