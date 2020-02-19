Shares:

Since the start of this month, the Spanish government has been providing a 'Brexit 060' telephone service, which is in both Spanish and English.

The number 060, or 902 887 060 from abroad, gives a Brexit option. An automated digital voice system guides callers in a simple way through a series of topics of maximum interest. The main information revolves around residence, driving licence, university, travel and business. There is an option for other queries.

Callers can also be attended to personally by an operator in order to obtain a more specialised response; the automated system can also do this.

For all matters related to Spaniards resident in the UK, the Brexit 060 service has specific coordination with the attention service provided by the Spanish Embassy in London. In this way, any development can be quickly updated on the 060 service.