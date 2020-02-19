Brexit
Spanish government Brexit telephone service
Since the start of this month, the Spanish government has been providing a 'Brexit 060' telephone service, which is in both Spanish and English.
The number 060, or 902 887 060 from abroad, gives a Brexit option. An automated digital voice system guides callers in a simple way through a series of topics of maximum interest. The main information revolves around residence, driving licence, university, travel and business. There is an option for other queries.
Callers can also be attended to personally by an operator in order to obtain a more specialised response; the automated system can also do this.
For all matters related to Spaniards resident in the UK, the Brexit 060 service has specific coordination with the attention service provided by the Spanish Embassy in London. In this way, any development can be quickly updated on the 060 service.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.