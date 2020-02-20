British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street. 19-02-2020 Henry Nicholls

Shares:

From 2021 immigrants who can speak English, have a job or an academic offer, will be given priority for a UK entry visa, according to the British Government.

Under the new immigration law, which is expected to be passed in the coming months there will be no options for "unskilled" workers and no "route of entry” to the country for “temporary employment".

The new legislation is based on a Government White Paper which states that ”For too long a European freedom of movement distorted immigration has failed to meet the needs of Britain. Our proposal is going to change all this.”

Adaptation

The document also says, ”We need to change the focus of our economy so that it stops focusing on Europe's cheap labor and focuses instead on investing in Technology and the Automotive Industry. Employees need to adapt.”

The British Government insists that Europeans and migrants from around the world who want to live in the United Kingdom will all be treated in exactly the same way and priority will be given to "the most talented people," such as scientists, engineers and academics.

Job offers for immigrants who want an entry visa for the UK will have to guarantee an annual salary of more than £25,600, or 30,800€, compared to the current amount of £30,000 or 36,000€.

These changes will take effect on January 1, 2021, once the "Brexit" transition period has ended and until then EU citizens will continue to have free movement in the UK.

"It is appropriate for people to speak English before coming to our country, and to have a sponsored route, whether it's through employment or an academic institution," said Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

Europeans already in the United Kingdom, who have the right to stay after the "Brexit" will give companies the flexibility they need to meet labor market needs, according to the Government document.

Priti Patel admitted that "the proposals represent a significant change for companies" and promised that "a complete communication program to inform them of future changes will be published in the coming months." She added that “the exciting new British immigration system will allow the United Kingdom to regain control of its immigration policy for the first time in decades.”

The Home Secretary is adamant that “the UK’s new global system will not discriminate between European and non-European citizens, and basically means that the best and brightest will be able to bring their talent to Britain, which we will recognise with a points system.”

The new UK Immigration regulations are based on the system used in Australia, where applicants must have a certain amount of points based on criteria such as English proficiency, a job offer and other factors according to the needs of the labour market and immigrants must have at least 70 pointsto qualify for an entry visa.