Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto. 25-02-2020 Mariscal - Efe

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Tuesday that an inter-ministerial committee is analysing the most appropriate protocols so that hotels, airports and areas with high numbers of visitors will have all the information needed in respect of coronavirus and dealing with it.

Maroto highlighted the fact that numbers of confirmed cases in Spain are still very low and that the impact is at present small. All precautions are being taken "so that people are calm". Tourists, she added, can also be calm. The Spanish government has all the procedures for dealing with this situation, "with a health system that is the best in the world".

The minister observed that tour operators and travel agents have not had any cancellation of bookings for Spain. There is nevertheless a continuous monitoring of the data, especially with Easter drawing closer. Spain, she concluded, is a safe destination for any visitor, who "doesn't need to delay the decision to visit".

The Balearics tourism minister, meanwhile, stated that he didn't believe that coronavirus posed any risk for the main tourism season. The Balearics, said Iago Negueruela, "is not in the same situation as the Canaries". "We should wait to see how the situation with the virus evolves", he suggested, adding that the regional government is coordinating "perfectly" with the Spanish government and wanting to give a message of "total calmness".