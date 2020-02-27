Celebrities
Placido Domingo cancels Madrid "La Traviata"
Spanish opera star Placido Domingo cancelled his scheduled performances of La Traviata in Madrid's Teatro Real following allegations of sexual misconduct, EFE news agency reported on Thursday citing a statement from the singer.
Domingo apologised on Tuesday to the women who had accused him of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers.
Domingo was scheduled to sing as Giorgio Germont for five nights in May in the prestigious Spanish Teatro Real.
Spain's culture ministry on Wednesday cancelled his performances in the operetta Luisa Fernanda at the Zarzuela Theatre on May 14 and 15 in Madrid, in solidarity with women who had been affected by his alleged sexual misconduct.
The opera singer offered to withdraw from other shows whose organizers could feel uncomfortable with his presence, EFE added.
