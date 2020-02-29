The airport in Gran Canaria. 24-02-2020 Ángel Medina G

The Spanish government intends introducing an air transport tax and a tax on single-use plastic for food products. The Hacienda, i.e. the finance ministry, has published details of the proposed taxes on its website (www.hacienda.gob.es). Submissions can be made over the next fourteen days.

The ministry says that these measures reflect the international debate about the necessity for environmental taxes in the fight against climate change as well as the transition to sustainable energy and the implementation of technologies which are more respectful of the environment. They are also in line with European Commission recommendations.