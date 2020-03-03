Health
Spain confirms first death from coronavirus
Spain has confirmed that a man has died of coronavirus in the region of Valencia, the first fatality from the disease in the country.
The patient passed away on February 13 and tests that have since been carried out show that the Covid-19 virus killed him.
The Regional Minister of Sanitat Universal, Ana Berceló also confirmed that the man was admitted to Hospital de Manises in the Arnau de Vilanova at the same time as another patient.
19 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Valencia region and 150 in the whole of Spain.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.