Generalitat President, Ximo Puig and Health Minister, Ana Barceló visit the Emergency Information & Coordination Center or CICU. 03-03-2020 Manuel Bruque

Shares:

Spain has confirmed that a man has died of coronavirus in the region of Valencia, the first fatality from the disease in the country.

The patient passed away on February 13 and tests that have since been carried out show that the Covid-19 virus killed him.

The Regional Minister of Sanitat Universal, Ana Berceló also confirmed that the man was admitted to Hospital de Manises in the Arnau de Vilanova at the same time as another patient.

19 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Valencia region and 150 in the whole of Spain.