Nadia Calvino, Spain's Economy Minister. 04-03-2020 Paco Campos

Spains Economy Minister, Nadia Calvino is hedging her bets over the economic ramifications of coronavirus saying no-one really knows how things will pan out.

“Estimates show that there will not be a significant impact on our country’s economy, for now” she said on Wednesday, adding, “but it is important to regard this forecast with caution as we are in a phase where it’s hard to anticipate and gauge what the impact will be.”

The Health Ministry ordered all sporting events that are expected to draw crowds from high-risk areas such as northern Italy, be held behind closed doors after as many as 150 cases of the Covid-19 virus were identified in Spain.

Valencia registered the country’s first coronavirus death on Tuesday after tests carried out on a patient who died last month revealed that he was killed by coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the World Mobile Congress has been cancelled, Medical Conferences have been postponed and the Spanish Central Bank Conference scheduled to take place this Friday has been pulled because the coronavirus is making it difficult for delegates to get to Madrid.