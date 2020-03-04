Economy
Spanish Economy Minister Fudges Coronavirus Forecast
Spains Economy Minister, Nadia Calvino is hedging her bets over the economic ramifications of coronavirus saying no-one really knows how things will pan out.
“Estimates show that there will not be a significant impact on our country’s economy, for now” she said on Wednesday, adding, “but it is important to regard this forecast with caution as we are in a phase where it’s hard to anticipate and gauge what the impact will be.”
The Health Ministry ordered all sporting events that are expected to draw crowds from high-risk areas such as northern Italy, be held behind closed doors after as many as 150 cases of the Covid-19 virus were identified in Spain.
Valencia registered the country’s first coronavirus death on Tuesday after tests carried out on a patient who died last month revealed that he was killed by coronavirus.
Elsewhere, the World Mobile Congress has been cancelled, Medical Conferences have been postponed and the Spanish Central Bank Conference scheduled to take place this Friday has been pulled because the coronavirus is making it difficult for delegates to get to Madrid.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.