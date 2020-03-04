Coronavirus
Second death in Spain because of coronavirus
An 82-year-old man in Vizcaya (Basque Country) is the second person in Spain to have died after having become positive for coronavirus. The health ministry in the Basque Country reports that he had been suffering from chronic complaints.
The first person to die was in Valencia. A 69-year-old man, who had travelled to Nepal, died of pneumonia on 13 February; it was subsequently found that he had coronavirus.
The director of the Centre of Coordination for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said on Wednesday that there are 183 cases of coronavirus in Spain. The most affected region is Madrid with seventy.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.