Fernando Simón, who heads the centre for coordinating health emergencies. 04-03-2020 Efe

An 82-year-old man in Vizcaya (Basque Country) is the second person in Spain to have died after having become positive for coronavirus. The health ministry in the Basque Country reports that he had been suffering from chronic complaints.

The first person to die was in Valencia. A 69-year-old man, who had travelled to Nepal, died of pneumonia on 13 February; it was subsequently found that he had coronavirus.

The director of the Centre of Coordination for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said on Wednesday that there are 183 cases of coronavirus in Spain. The most affected region is Madrid with seventy.