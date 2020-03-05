Entertainment
The secret's out!
Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s baby and she is clearly over the moon.
The singer chose to announce her news in the video for her new song 'Never Worn White' which has a gorgeous shot of her holding her baby bump at the very end.
Katy and Orlando have been together for years and are already engaged but so far they haven’t set a date to say ”I do.
The singer took Twitter after the video was released, clearly relieved about not having to cover up her bump anymore.
omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020
