February was "very warm" in Majorca and the Balearics. 06-03-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas Archive

Shares:

Aemet reports that the average temperature in Spain in February was 11.5C, which was three degrees higher than the average for the month (as defined by the met agency's 1981-2010 reference period).

Since the current set of records started in 1965, February this year was slightly warmer than February 1990 and so was the warmest February for 55 years. The average maximum temperature was 17.5%, which was around four degrees higher than normal and was 0.5C higher than in 1990.

The agency classifies February as having been very or extremely warm in the whole of the country. The Balearics were "very warm".

At thirty-five of Aemet's principal observatories, the average temperature was the highest for a February since 1965.

As for rainfall, this was only 17% of what would normally be expected. The average was nine litres per square metre, compared with 53 litres. Last month was the driest February since 1965, followed by 1997, 2000 and 1990; in each of those years the average was below fifteen litres.