13 coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands. 11-02-2020 CATI CLADERA

Shares:

The Health Department has confirmed that two more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca, taking the total in the Balearic Islands to 13.

Both patients are reported to be from the same family and recently returned from Italy and are being treated for the disease at home by medical professionals who have experience of dealing with coronavirus.

All of the people they have been in contact with are being tracked down by Ministry of Health personnel who will advise them what to do if they develop symptoms.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in Majorca - one of whom has already been discharged and no longer has the virus. There are also 2 in Menorca, and 1 in Ibiza.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to call the 061 Emergency Services Response team.