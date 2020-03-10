Cruise ships docked in Palma. archive photo 03-05-2016 Gabriel Alomar

At least 40 cruise ships have asked the Balearic Port Authority for permission to dock in Palma between March and June.

The ships were not planning on stopping in Majorca but have been forced to modify their schedules to avoid docking in Italian ports because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Shipping companies say they took the decision to change the cruise schedules as a precaution against the Covid-19 virus, which has virtually paralysed Italy.

The Balearic Port Authority said on Tuesday that it is trying to find a way to fit the cruise ships into Palma on the required dates.

For the majority of them docking in Palma port will not be a problem, but finding space on days when a number of other ships are due to arrive might be a little more difficult.