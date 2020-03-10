Flights
Spain cancels flights from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop coronavirus
Spain today decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the government's official gazette.
This measure will take effect from March 11 at midnight and continue until midnight of March 25, the gazette said.
Spain has registered 1,622 coronavirus cases, according to figures from the Health Ministry.
