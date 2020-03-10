Health
Spain bans events with more than 1,000 people in coronavirus risk zones
Spain's government has banned all public events with an attendance of more than 1,000 people in Madrid, two areas in the Basque Country and La Rioja in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said earlier today.
In the rest of the country, the government will evaluate whether to ban mass-attendance events on a case-by-case basis, the minister said.
