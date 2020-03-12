La Liga Football
Coronavirus cancels Spanish football
Spanish first and second division football was cancelled this morning including the big clash between Real Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix in Palma because of fears over the coronavirus.
The two leagues will take a two week break. The big clash on Saturday was already being played behind closed doors but the Spanish league took further action.
Real Madrid has sent all of the members of its soccer and basketball teams home after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo said on Thursday.
Real, who are due to play Eibar in La Liga on Friday without any spectators, and had already cancelled all pre-game media duties to prevent the spread of the virus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
