Passengers from the Costa Smeralda, which docked in Palma on Tuesday. 10-03-2020 Miquel A. Cañellas

Shares:

The Spanish government has announced a ban on all cruise ships stopping over at any of Spain's ports as from tomorrow (13 March) until 23.59 on 26 March. An exception will be made for cruise ships to allow passengers to disembark. This exception will apply until Sunday. Passengers who disembark cannot then return to ship.

There is also a ban on passenger ships coming from Italy for the same two-week period.

The prohibition could be extended beyond the fourteen days, the government saying that this will be dependent on how the coronavirus epidemic develops.