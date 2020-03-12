Coronavirus
Spanish government bans cruise ships
The Spanish government has announced a ban on all cruise ships stopping over at any of Spain's ports as from tomorrow (13 March) until 23.59 on 26 March. An exception will be made for cruise ships to allow passengers to disembark. This exception will apply until Sunday. Passengers who disembark cannot then return to ship.
There is also a ban on passenger ships coming from Italy for the same two-week period.
The prohibition could be extended beyond the fourteen days, the government saying that this will be dependent on how the coronavirus epidemic develops.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.