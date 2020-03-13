Travel
British Foreign Office Travel Advice for Spain
The UK Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to certain regions in Spain.
The restricted areas are Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.
"Airlines are continuing to run flights as normal to and from these areas," the Foreign Office said in a statement today.
