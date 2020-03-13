Health
Madrid region orders shutdown of all bars, shops except supermarkets and chemists
All restaurants, bars and shops expect supermarkets and pharmacies in the Madrid region will need to close over the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish media said today.
El Mundo wrote that bars, restaurants and shops would close, while El Independiente said this would not apply to supermarkets and pharmacies. TVE broadcaster also reported the news, saying the shutdown would start tomorrow.
Regional authorities could not immediately confirm.
