All restaurants, bars and shops expect supermarkets and pharmacies in the Madrid region will need to close over the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish media said today.

El Mundo wrote that bars, restaurants and shops would close, while El Independiente said this would not apply to supermarkets and pharmacies. TVE broadcaster also reported the news, saying the shutdown would start tomorrow.

Regional authorities could not immediately confirm.