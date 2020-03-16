The director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon. 04-03-2020 David Fernández - jrp - EFE - EF

Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 today and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.

The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.