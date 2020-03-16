Health
Spain's coronavirus cases rise to 8,744, death toll up at 297
Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 today and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.
The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.