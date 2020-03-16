General view of an unusually almost empty Plaza Mayor square due to the coronavirus outbreak in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020 14-03-2020 REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The Spanish government is readying a package, that would include credit and guarantees, to support companies through the coronavirus crisis, a Spanish government source told Reuters today.

"We are still working on providing liquidity for self-employed people, small businesses and large companies, so they face the situation protecting jobs," the source said.

The government has yet not decided on the total amount of the package. Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow.