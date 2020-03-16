Madrid is pretty much empty

General view of an unusually almost empty Plaza Mayor square due to the coronavirus outbreak in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020

14-03-2020REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The Spanish government is readying a package, that would include credit and guarantees, to support companies through the coronavirus crisis, a Spanish government source told Reuters today.

"We are still working on providing liquidity for self-employed people, small businesses and large companies, so they face the situation protecting jobs," the source said.

The government has yet not decided on the total amount of the package. Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.