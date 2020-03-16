State of Emergency
Spain's government readies package to help companies weather coronavirus crisis
The Spanish government is readying a package, that would include credit and guarantees, to support companies through the coronavirus crisis, a Spanish government source told Reuters today.
"We are still working on providing liquidity for self-employed people, small businesses and large companies, so they face the situation protecting jobs," the source said.
The government has yet not decided on the total amount of the package. Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow.
