The British actor, Idris Elba, who's a frequent visitor to Majorca, announced on Monday, via twitter, that he has coronavirus.

The 47 year old star got himself tested after someone he knew contracted Covid-19, even though he didn’t actually have any symptoms at the time.

Born Idrissa Akuna Elba, he has many, many strings to his bow, including actor, writer, singer, producer, musician and DJ rapper.

He’s been spinning decks since he was a teenager and is well known and respected on the Ibiza DJ circuit.

As an actor he’s had numerous roles on stage, on tv and on the big screen, but is probably most lauded for his leading role in the BBC Crime Drama series, Luther, which earned him a clutch of awards.

Idris is now in self-isolation and has promised to keep his fans informed of any developments. We wish him a speedy recovery.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020