Royal Family
Spanish Royals cancel US visit over Covid-19
The April 21 state visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House has been postponed as both countries work on their response to the coronavirus, the White House said on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming the royal couple in the near future, it said in a statement.
“The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
