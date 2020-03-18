Shares:

At 8pm on Wednesday evening, police forces and emergency services across Spain sounded their sirens for a minute as a gesture of gratitude to the Spanish people and of recognition of the compliance with the measures established by the country's state of emergency - staying at home, in particular.

This was organised by the Central Independent Union of Public Servants, the union which has the greatest representation in public authorities in Spain.

The union had asked its members to take part in this initiative in order to honour the exemplary efforts of the citizenship and of those engaged in daily work so that Spain can overcome this unprecedented crisis.