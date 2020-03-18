Coronavirus
Police and emergency services thank the Spanish people
At 8pm on Wednesday evening, police forces and emergency services across Spain sounded their sirens for a minute as a gesture of gratitude to the Spanish people and of recognition of the compliance with the measures established by the country's state of emergency - staying at home, in particular.
This was organised by the Central Independent Union of Public Servants, the union which has the greatest representation in public authorities in Spain.
The union had asked its members to take part in this initiative in order to honour the exemplary efforts of the citizenship and of those engaged in daily work so that Spain can overcome this unprecedented crisis.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.