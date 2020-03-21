News
Coronavirus deaths soar in Spain
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain has skyrocketed, with an additional 324 fatalities in just 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 1,326 patients have now died from coronavirus in Spain.
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus also soared by 4,946 in one day, and there are now a total of 24,926 cases nationwide.
Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has confirmed that there are 1,612 patients in the ICU, which is an increase of 471 since Friday.
The only good news is that 2,125 patients have already completely recovered from the disease.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.