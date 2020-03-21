Members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) disinfect Madrid Puerta del Sol metro to fight coronavirus. 21-03-2020 EFE/Juanjo Martín

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain has skyrocketed, with an additional 324 fatalities in just 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 1,326 patients have now died from coronavirus in Spain.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus also soared by 4,946 in one day, and there are now a total of 24,926 cases nationwide.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has confirmed that there are 1,612 patients in the ICU, which is an increase of 471 since Friday.

The only good news is that 2,125 patients have already completely recovered from the disease.