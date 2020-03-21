News
British woman refused entry over Covid-19 restrictions
A British woman who flew to Palma on Saturday was refused entry to Spain for not complying with the restrictions dictated by the State of Emergency, according to the State Security Forces and Corps.
The woman who’s from London is not a resident of the Balearic Islands nor does she have a permanent address in Majorca. The Officers said she had the keys to a friend’s house in Andratx and was planning to stay there for a few days.
The British Consulate has been informed of the incident and the woman will spend the night at the airport facilities before being repatriated to the UK on Sunday.
A total of 234 people arrived at Son Sant Joan Airport on Friday and 2,361 left the island on scheduled flights.
Monitoring Devices on Roads
The Guardia Civil, National and Local Police have set up checkpoints on 4 major roads in Majorca to stop people travelling to second homes this weekend.
Detentions
The 7th day of the State of Emergency "passed without significant incidents” accord to the Government Delegation.
On Friday a man was arrested for "repeated" disobedience after he was caught breaking the coronavirus restrictions a third time, "without justification".
Three other men were arrested at dawn on Saturday for the alleged attempted robbery of the Es Murterar thermal power plant in Alcúdia.
