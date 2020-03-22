Prime Minister Sánchez with health minister Salvador Illa. 21-03-2020 Jose Maria Cuadrado Jimenez

Shares:

The state of emergency in Spain, which was initially until 29 March, is to be extended by fifteen days to 12 April, Easter Sunday.

In a Sunday morning videoconference, Prime Minister Sánchez is explaining this latest development to regional presidents. The decision to extend the state of emergency will need the approval of Congress, but this will be a formality.