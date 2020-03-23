Coronavirus band 23-03-2020 @doctorprats

Shares:

In the last few weeks there have been hundreds of musicians, groups and artists entertaining people all over the world who are confined to their homes because of the coronavirus crisis.

Trumpeter, Klaus Stroink and bass player, Ray Benet, from Buhos, and trombonist and singer, Guillem Boltó from Doctor Prats were all affected by gig cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic so they decided to get together and write some songs.

They've composed 5 songs in 5 days and every single one has gone viral.

The footage of them singing is all shot on the roof of their apartment building in the Eixample district of Barcelona and so far, no-one has complained.

The trio don’t have an official name yet, but say they’re open to suggestions.

¿Alguien sabe quiénes son?

Quiero presentarles mis respetos y hacerme fan. pic.twitter.com/5x1K0JvPxa — Xiana Fumega (@xianafumega) March 21, 2020