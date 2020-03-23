Entertainment
Creativity Under A Coronavirus Cloud
In the last few weeks there have been hundreds of musicians, groups and artists entertaining people all over the world who are confined to their homes because of the coronavirus crisis.
Trumpeter, Klaus Stroink and bass player, Ray Benet, from Buhos, and trombonist and singer, Guillem Boltó from Doctor Prats were all affected by gig cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic so they decided to get together and write some songs.
They've composed 5 songs in 5 days and every single one has gone viral.
View this post on Instagram
Follow @stay.homas for more! Cyber collab @srwilsonofficial Ma men @therialrai @klausstroink
A post shared by Boltó Grande, me (@guillembolto) on
The footage of them singing is all shot on the roof of their apartment building in the Eixample district of Barcelona and so far, no-one has complained.
The trio don’t have an official name yet, but say they’re open to suggestions.
¿Alguien sabe quiénes son?— Xiana Fumega (@xianafumega) March 21, 2020
Quiero presentarles mis respetos y hacerme fan. pic.twitter.com/5x1K0JvPxa
