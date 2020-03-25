The entrance to Emergencies at La Paz Hospital in Madrid. 25-03-2020 Reuters

Spain now has more coronavirus deaths than China, according to the Ministry of Health.

738 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,434.

Health Officials say more than 47,610 people in Spain are now infected with coronavirus and at least 5,000 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, mostly in Madrid and Catalonia.

The Director of the Health Alerts Centre, Fernando Simón, has stressed that because there is a 7 to 10 day delay between when a person is infected and the coronavirus being confirmed, the data cannot be precise.