Coronavirus
Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.
Calvo tested positive for the virus in a test performed on Tuesday after previously testing negative, but one more test was performed because the last one proved inconclusive, the government said in a statement.
It added that Calvo, who was born in 1957, was doing well and receiving medical treatment.
