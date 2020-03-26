Hearses carrying corpses leave an ice rink, being used as a morgue, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2020. 26-03-2020 REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain registered 655 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours - down from over 700 on Wednesday, the health ministry reported on Thursday as the total death toll from the epidemic in the country rose to over 4,000.

The overall number of coronavirus cases soared to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday. The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.