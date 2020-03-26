News
Every cloud has a silver lining
Thousands of people are sick or have died from coronavirus in Spain, but there are also a huge number of patients who have recovered from the disease.
A new map shows how many people in each district of Spain have been discharged from Hospital, have fully recovered and no longer have any symptoms of Covid-19.
The data from the Ministry of Health confirms that Madrid and Catalonia have been the worst hit by the health crisis, but that’s also where the highest number of patients have beaten this disease.
The graphic map was created by Jaime Moya who published the results on Twitter and his work has been highly praised on social media networks.
Veo mucho mapa de los contagios y ninguno de los curados, así que he hecho uno con los datos de hoy. pic.twitter.com/HF9kALFu4O— Jaime Moya (@jma995) March 25, 2020
