Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson is self isolating at home.

25-03-2020Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

He announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

