Matt Hancock, Secretary for Health. 03-03-2020 Reuters/HENRY NICHOLLS

Matt Hancock, Britain's Secretary for Health, has just announced via Twitter that he too has tested positive for coronavirus.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

He is only suffering mild symptoms and will continue to work from home.