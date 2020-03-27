Coronavirus
British Secretary for Health tests positive for Covid-19
Matt Hancock, Britain's Secretary for Health, has just announced via Twitter that he too has tested positive for coronavirus.
Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020
I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.
Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij
He is only suffering mild symptoms and will continue to work from home.
