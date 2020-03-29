Rafael Nadal was one of those who participated in the LaLigaSantander Fest. 29-03-2020 Fundación Rafa Nadal

By midnight on Saturday, a solidarity, virtual concert - LaLigaSantander Fest - had raised 625,000 euros - money to be spent on buying health equipment.

The idea of Universal Music in Spain, the event brought together leading music acts, footballers and sportspeople. As well as fundraising, the concert pressed home the message to stay at home. Artists who performed included David Bisbal, Ainhoa Arteta and José Mercé. They therefore represented different genres - Latin-pop, classical and flamenco in the cases of these three artists.

Footballers included Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, Barcelona's Gerard Piqué and Real Mallorca's Xisco Campos.

Rafael Nadal was another who appeared. Speaking from his home in Manacor, he referred to the "disasters" that have "overwhelmed us". He said about the confinement: "The reality is that we have to adapt. Hopefully, little by little we will put behind us this virus that is taking us to extreme circumstances."