News
"Irresponsible and Selfish"
The New York Times has lashed out at José María Aznar, his wife, Ana Botella and other rich Europeans in a scathing report about the obvious gap between the rich and the poor in the face of Covid-19 calling the privileged ‘irresponsible and selfish.’
When the coronavirus State of Emergency was decreed in Spain there was a stampede of wealthy people from Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia to second homes in the country, the mountains and the coast.
The former Spanish Prime Minister and his wife, who usually live in Madrid, fled to Marbella as soon as the restrictions were announced.
Their 365 square metre second home in Marbella, which is on a 2,141 square metre urbanisation, reportedly has 60 square metres of sports facilities and a 30 square metre.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.