Former Spanish PM, José María Aznar & wife Ana Botella. 06-07-2018 EFE

The New York Times has lashed out at José María Aznar, his wife, Ana Botella and other rich Europeans in a scathing report about the obvious gap between the rich and the poor in the face of Covid-19 calling the privileged ‘irresponsible and selfish.’

When the coronavirus State of Emergency was decreed in Spain there was a stampede of wealthy people from Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia to second homes in the country, the mountains and the coast.

The former Spanish Prime Minister and his wife, who usually live in Madrid, fled to Marbella as soon as the restrictions were announced.

Their 365 square metre second home in Marbella, which is on a 2,141 square metre urbanisation, reportedly has 60 square metres of sports facilities and a 30 square metre.