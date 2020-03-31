News
Light at the end of the tunnel
There was only one death from Covid-19 pneumonia in the whole of China on Monday and it was in the city of Wuhan, the source of the pandemic.
There were 48 new diagnosis, which according to the Chinese National Health Commission were all people arriving from outside the country.
A total of 81,518 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in China since the start of the pandemic, 3,305 have perished and 76,052 people have been discharged.
Since the pandemic started spreading across the rest of the world, many Chinese nationals have returned to their country, which is why there’s been a rebound in the number of imported cases in recent weeks.
706,017 people who had close contact with someone who’s infected have been medically monitored, 19,853 are still under observation and 183 are suspected coronavirus cases.
New and stricter quarantine regulations in Beijing, Shanghai and other big cities have resulted in more patients being put under observation in the last few days.
On March 12, the Chinese government declared that coronavirus transmissions had peaked.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.