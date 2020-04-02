False passports, mobile phones, stolen watch, two helmets and cash found at Playa de Palma hotel. 09-09-2019 A. Sepulveda

Shares:



Two members of the so-called Rolex gang have been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison each for stealing a 35,000-euro watch from a tourist in Plaça del Mercat in Palma.

The court heard that the robbery occurred at around 1610 on August 15, 2019.

The thieves rented a Vespa and went to Plaça del Mercat where the tourist was with his family. One of the defendants got off the vehicle, approached the victim from behind and forcefully snatched his Patek Philippe watch worth 35,000 euros, ran back to the motorcycle and the two defendants took off.

National Police Officers arrested the two men on August 19, and searched their hotel room in Playa de Palma.

Inside a false ceiling in the bathroom they found counterfeit passports and driving licences, 300 euros in cash, two motorcycle helmets, two mobile phones and the luxury watch that was stolen from the tourist.

The defendants pleaded guilty to robbery with violence and falsification of an official document via video conference from Palma prison on Tuesday.

The sentence for the two Italian defendants who are in their 20’s has been replaced with a ban from Majorca for 5 years and a fine of 1,440 euros.

They left the Island on a flight to Barcelona on Wednesday under National Police guard.