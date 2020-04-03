News
Google shows global mobility in real time
A Statistical Report published by Google on Friday shows how the coronavirus crisis is affecting global mobility.
It states that mobility to workplaces in the Balearic Islands has decreased by 61%, and increased by 22% in residences.
The data is arranged by country and region and publicised via Google Maps, where you can see in real time whether a store, restaurant or other space is more or less busy than usual.
According to Google's data, mobility in the Balearic Islands has decreased by 68% in supermarkets and pharmacies; 92% in stores and recreation; 90% in parks and public transport is down by 88%.
Anonymous data from mobile phones was used to compile the report which show the evolution of activity in each category, country by country during the coronavirus State of Emergency.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.