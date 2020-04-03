Google Global Mobility Report 03-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

A Statistical Report published by Google on Friday shows how the coronavirus crisis is affecting global mobility.

It states that mobility to workplaces in the Balearic Islands has decreased by 61%, and increased by 22% in residences.

The data is arranged by country and region and publicised via Google Maps, where you can see in real time whether a store, restaurant or other space is more or less busy than usual.

According to Google's data, mobility in the Balearic Islands has decreased by 68% in supermarkets and pharmacies; 92% in stores and recreation; 90% in parks and public transport is down by 88%.

Anonymous data from mobile phones was used to compile the report which show the evolution of activity in each category, country by country during the coronavirus State of Emergency.