Coronavirus
State of alarm may be extended by two weeks
Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, said on Friday that Prime Minister Sánchez will announce on Saturday if he intends asking Congress for a further extension to the state of alarm.
Sánchez will make an announcement after discussions with the leaders of opposition parties tomorrow. Prior to these discussions there will be meetings of the scientific committee and the technical committee for management of the coronavirus crisis.
If he does seek an extension, it is expected to be for a further two weeks until 26 April. Currently, the state of alarm runs until Easter Sunday, the twelfth. Congress, which does have to give its approval if an extension is sought, may well also be asked to consider modifications to existing measures.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.