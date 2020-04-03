Pedro Sánchez, who may be seeking an extension to the state of alarm. 31-03-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, said on Friday that Prime Minister Sánchez will announce on Saturday if he intends asking Congress for a further extension to the state of alarm.

Sánchez will make an announcement after discussions with the leaders of opposition parties tomorrow. Prior to these discussions there will be meetings of the scientific committee and the technical committee for management of the coronavirus crisis.

If he does seek an extension, it is expected to be for a further two weeks until 26 April. Currently, the state of alarm runs until Easter Sunday, the twelfth. Congress, which does have to give its approval if an extension is sought, may well also be asked to consider modifications to existing measures.