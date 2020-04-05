California pays tribute to coronavirus dead in Spain. 03-04-2020 EFE

On Friday, California paid tribute to those who’ve been killed by coronavirus in Spain as City Hall in San Francisco was lit up with the colours of the Spanish flag as a mark of solidarity.

The iconic building dates back to 1915 and is often lit up in different colours for big events and anniversaries and is a popular haunt with tourists.

It’s neoclassical architecture and large dome has also made it a popular location for film shoots and the building has appeared in numerous movies, including ‘Dirty Harry,’ ‘Indiana Jones & The Lost Ark’ and ‘Invasion of The Body Snatchers’.

In 1978, America’s first gay Mayor George Moscone and San Francisco Supervisor, Harvey Milk were assassinated in City Hall by former Supervisor, Dan White who was charged with voluntary manslaughter. The light sentence handed down to White caused outrage amongst the city’s gay community and led to the White Night Riots.

This is the second time that a government building has been lit up in solidarity with Spain, at the end of March, City Hall in Tel Aviv in Israel also displayed the colours of the Spanish flag.